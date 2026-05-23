Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,036 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $942.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,003.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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