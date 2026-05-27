NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,662 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.80.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $779,346.45. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,128.35. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,466 shares of company stock worth $3,700,103 over the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NMI stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $183.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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