NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of NMI worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NMI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,887,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 95.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,898,000 after buying an additional 495,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 758,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 73,695 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for NMI Holdings to $1.37 from $1.34, and slightly raised FY2028 estimates to $5.38, suggesting improved long-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research lifted its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for NMI Holdings to $1.37 from $1.34, and slightly raised FY2028 estimates to $5.38, suggesting improved long-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees NMI Holdings earning about $5.11 per share for the current full year, close to prior expectations and not a major deviation from consensus.

Despite the revisions, Zacks still sees NMI Holdings earning about $5.11 per share for the current full year, close to prior expectations and not a major deviation from consensus. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered estimates for FY2026 and several 2027 periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2027, which can weigh on investor sentiment in the near term.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $183.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Further Reading

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