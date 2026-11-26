State Street Corp decreased its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,413,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.82% of NNN REIT worth $463,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the second quarter valued at $1,242,752,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the second quarter worth about $85,430,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,566,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NNN REIT from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.50 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Huntington started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $249.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.37 million. Research analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. NNN REIT's payout ratio is 118.10%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages freestanding retail properties across the United States. Its portfolio includes properties leased to businesses in a range of retail categories. The company primarily uses long-term, single-tenant net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally pay property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent. Founded in 1984, the company was formerly known as National Retail Properties before adopting the NNN REIT name in 2023.

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