Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Reuters article

NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. CNBC article

OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. Positive Sentiment: Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Benzinga article

Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. NVIDIA release

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. MarketWatch article

Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed extensive NVIDIA insider selling and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a sentiment headwind even though such transactions may reflect diversification or scheduled sales.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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