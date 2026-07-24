Noked Israel Ltd Has $307.65 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 45.4% of Noked Israel Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $307,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $427.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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