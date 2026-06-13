Noked Israel Ltd Has $59.75 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,980 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,270 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 9.6% of Noked Israel Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $59,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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