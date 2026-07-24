Noked Israel Ltd Sells 18,550 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Noked Israel Ltd reduced its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Nova makes up about 7.6% of Noked Israel Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.37% of Nova worth $51,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nova alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nova by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $605,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,166,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $940,683,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $490,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $377,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $208,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVMI

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $455.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $615.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.37.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nova news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total transaction of $749,748.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,731,885.20. This represents a 16.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nova wasn't on the list.

While Nova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here