Nokia Corporation $NOK Stock Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,477,170 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,508,990 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.73% of Nokia worth $643,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia announced a $30 million expansion of its Pennsylvania advanced semiconductor test and packaging operations, a move aimed at supporting AI infrastructure and photonic chip production. The project is expected to add hundreds of jobs and could strengthen Nokia’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, which may improve long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Nokia announced a $30 million expansion of its Pennsylvania advanced semiconductor test and packaging operations, a move aimed at supporting AI infrastructure and photonic chip production. The project is expected to add hundreds of jobs and could strengthen Nokia’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, which may improve long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Local coverage highlighted the expansion as a meaningful economic win for Lehigh County, with job creation estimates ranging from 250 to 500 positions. The headlines around increased U.S. investment and AI-related manufacturing could be supporting sentiment around Nokia’s strategic positioning. Article Title

Local coverage highlighted the expansion as a meaningful economic win for Lehigh County, with job creation estimates ranging from 250 to 500 positions. The headlines around increased U.S. investment and AI-related manufacturing could be supporting sentiment around Nokia’s strategic positioning. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary and recent coverage also pointed to Nokia’s AI framework and 6G ambitions as potential competitive advantages, reinforcing the idea that the company is trying to expand beyond traditional telecom equipment into higher-growth areas. Article Title

Analyst-style commentary and recent coverage also pointed to Nokia’s AI framework and 6G ambitions as potential competitive advantages, reinforcing the idea that the company is trying to expand beyond traditional telecom equipment into higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Additional local articles focused on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s visit and the broader regional investment story, which may help brand visibility but are less likely to affect near-term financial results. Article Title

Additional local articles focused on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s visit and the broader regional investment story, which may help brand visibility but are less likely to affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat expansion news, recent market commentary suggests Nokia’s sharp year-to-date rally has left the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, with investors questioning whether the valuation already reflects much of the good news. Article Title

Nokia Stock Performance

NOK opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

See Also

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