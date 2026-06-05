Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWV. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,675,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,111,089 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $108.03 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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