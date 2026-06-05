Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 823.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

Get Our Latest Report on THC

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $4,976,589 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.4%

THC stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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