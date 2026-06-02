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Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.80 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Howmet Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 150,246 shares valued at about $30.8 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on HWM, with 18 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings; the consensus target price is $285.53, and several firms recently raised their price targets.
  • Howmet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.22 beating estimates and revenue rising 19.1% year over year; it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,246 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 54,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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