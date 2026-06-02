Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.83 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,032 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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