Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $78.72 Million Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,179 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 184,113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Astera Labs worth $78,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock worth $474,860,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $354.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.12.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here