Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.56 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 3.2%

NBIS stock opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 679,220 shares of company stock valued at $126,934,965 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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