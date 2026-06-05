Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,302 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Article

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Article

Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Article

Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. SEC filing

Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. Negative Sentiment: One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Article

One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Negative Sentiment: Another report flagged record-high short interest alongside Sandisk’s soaring stock price, which suggests the move has become crowded and could be vulnerable if momentum fades. Article

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,759.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $689.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $1,861.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,398.27.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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