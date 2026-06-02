Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,504 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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