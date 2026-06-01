Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,662 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $51,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.3% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 630,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $128.87 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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