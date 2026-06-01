Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,313 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,762 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Nordson worth $43,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 314.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $287.33 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.17 and a fifty-two week high of $305.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $276.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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