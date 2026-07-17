Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Free Report) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 117,233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Nomura were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Nomura by 7.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nomura Price Performance

NMR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NMR. Nomura upgraded Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nomura from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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