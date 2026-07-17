Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Nomura logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura Holdings ADR by 236.2% in the first quarter, adding 117,233 shares to bring its total to 166,873 shares worth about $1.32 million.
  • Nomura’s stock was trading near $9.79, close to its 52-week high of $10.06, while the company showed a market cap of $28.71 billion and a relatively low beta of 0.69.
  • The company recently missed earnings estimates with EPS of $0.16 versus $0.21 expected, but analysts remain constructive overall with an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $10.20.
  • Interested in Nomura? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Free Report) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 117,233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Nomura were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Nomura by 7.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NMR. Nomura upgraded Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nomura from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nomura Right Now?

Before you consider Nomura, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nomura wasn't on the list.

While Nomura currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines