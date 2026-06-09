Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 543.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 77.5% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $2,735,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 376,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.64. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.08 and a 52 week high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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