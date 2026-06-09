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Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Nordson logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its Nordson stake by 19% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,200 shares and leaving it with 64,600 shares valued at about $15.75 million.
  • Several Nordson insiders sold shares recently, including EVP Justin E. Hall and EVP Srinivas Subramanian, who both reduced their holdings through separate transactions.
  • Nordson reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $2.86 and revenue of $740.85 million, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments trimmed its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Nordson worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 314.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $636,375,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.64. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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