Nordson Corporation $NDSN Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Nordson worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $276.70 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $305.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total value of $6,669,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,894.29. This trade represents a 75.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,293 shares of company stock worth $21,681,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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