Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,764,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,504,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.35% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company's stock worth $150,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921,968 shares of the company's stock worth $126,790,000 after purchasing an additional 718,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,475 shares of the company's stock worth $79,542,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock worth $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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