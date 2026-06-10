Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,908,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $6,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here