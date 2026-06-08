Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,895,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $59,561,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.0%

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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