Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 820,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Norges Bank bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,635,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,153,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,346 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.19.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 432,327 shares of company stock worth $17,948,120. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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