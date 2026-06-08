Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,966,352 Box, Inc. $BOX

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,966,352 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $58,814,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BOX Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.67 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. BOX's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,470,983.04. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 17,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $412,904.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,846. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 138,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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