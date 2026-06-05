Norges Bank Invests $127.91 Million in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,018,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,907,000. Norges Bank owned 1.61% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company's stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OSK opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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