Norges Bank Invests $36.21 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 444,446 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $36,209,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.43% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.Insight Enterprises's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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