Norges Bank Invests $70.06 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,875,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,055,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.34% of Amer Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,331.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.19.

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Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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