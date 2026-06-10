Norges Bank Makes New $19.20 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452,352 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,198,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

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ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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