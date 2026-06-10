Norges Bank Makes New $30.81 Million Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 763,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $30,813,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Silgan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,745 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Silgan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Silgan by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 136,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Silgan Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:SLGN opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report).

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