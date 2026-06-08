Norges Bank Makes New $46.66 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,090,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,663,000. Norges Bank owned 0.46% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of 685,000 and 695,000 shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook.

Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of and shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to strong-buy , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock.

Freedom Capital upgraded to , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability.

The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a Market Perform rating and an $18 price target , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a rating and an , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management has described 2027 as a “transition year” amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Norwegian Cruise sees 2027 as 'transition year' despite current pressures

Management has described amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts remain cautious overall, with the broader consensus still around Hold and some firms lowering price targets, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,979.86. This trade represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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