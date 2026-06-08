Norges Bank Makes New $49.92 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,141,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,915,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,625,000 after buying an additional 826,974 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,188,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,018,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,400,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 430,535 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CEO Paul Gu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,000. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold 7,044 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $208,713.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,811,408.29. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $535,522 in the last three months. 17.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Compass Point upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Upstart

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About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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