Norges Bank Makes New $61.86 Million Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $61,863,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 177.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,815,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 1,799,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 171.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,711,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 1,079,727 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6,888.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 971,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,281,000 after buying an additional 957,366 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4,702.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 953,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 934,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $17,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $27.71 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 87.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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