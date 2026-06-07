Norges Bank Makes New $73.83 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $73,826,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.73% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,388. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,606 shares of company stock worth $3,448,492 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here