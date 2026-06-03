Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,163,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Casey's General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $754.21 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $782.11 and its 200 day moving average is $669.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.16 and a 12-month high of $901.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.Casey's General Stores's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $752.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

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