Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,431,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s first-quarter results were solid, with earnings per share beating estimates and management lifting its full-year outlook. The company also highlighted stronger traffic, margin expansion, inventory discipline and cost control, which supports the case that operational improvements are taking hold.

Dollar General’s first-quarter results were solid, with earnings per share beating estimates and management lifting its full-year outlook. The company also highlighted stronger traffic, margin expansion, inventory discipline and cost control, which supports the case that operational improvements are taking hold. Positive Sentiment: Yardeni Research pointed to Dollar General as one of the consumer companies that delivered strong results, noting that it attracted more six-figure households and raised its EPS target, suggesting the chain may be gaining share with higher-income shoppers as well as value-focused customers. Article: Why Walmart and Other Consumer Stocks Aren’t Getting the Gains They Deserve

Yardeni Research pointed to Dollar General as one of the consumer companies that delivered strong results, noting that it attracted more six-figure households and raised its EPS target, suggesting the chain may be gaining share with higher-income shoppers as well as value-focused customers. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside or remain constructive, including KeyCorp raising earnings estimates and UBS reiterating a Buy rating, indicating Wall Street is not uniformly bearish on the name.

Several analysts still see upside or remain constructive, including KeyCorp raising earnings estimates and UBS reiterating a Buy rating, indicating Wall Street is not uniformly bearish on the name. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General’s stock has been in a weak stretch recently, so some of the latest headlines are reflecting a broader valuation reset rather than a fresh fundamental shock.

Dollar General’s stock has been in a weak stretch recently, so some of the latest headlines are reflecting a broader valuation reset rather than a fresh fundamental shock. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was dented by a wave of analyst target cuts from firms including Citi, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Evercore, Guggenheim, Telsey and Daiwa, which suggests expectations for the stock have come down even after the earnings beat.

Sentiment was dented by a wave of analyst target cuts from firms including Citi, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Evercore, Guggenheim, Telsey and Daiwa, which suggests expectations for the stock have come down even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from strong-buy to hold, and the stock is also facing scrutiny around the CEO exit, adding a leadership overhang at a time when investors want more clarity on the turnaround.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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