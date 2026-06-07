Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,514,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,909,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company's stock worth $350,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,140 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,488,077 shares of the company's stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 560,694 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,518,534 shares of the company's stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 463,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,916 shares of the company's stock worth $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 422,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 30,332 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $834,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ashraf Alkarmi sold 22,700 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $632,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,080,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,109,583.56. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 239,883 shares of company stock worth $6,006,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.48% of the company's stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $629.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.56 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report).

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