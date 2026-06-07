Norges Bank Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,168,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,379,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,458.75. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

GitLab Trading Up 0.9%

GitLab stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on GitLab from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Key GitLab News

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

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