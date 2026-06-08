Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,939,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,787,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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