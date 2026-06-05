Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,195,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,750,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,258.72. The trade was a 72.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $29.53 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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