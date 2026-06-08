Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 628,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,665,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock worth $265,252,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,879,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,637,000 after buying an additional 830,451 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,866,872 shares of the company's stock worth $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 62.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 565,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE BC opened at $80.37 on Monday. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Texas Capital raised Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BC

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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