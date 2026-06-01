Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,554,536 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $730,197,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 8,172 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $10,804,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $15,662,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $475.62 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average is $454.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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