Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 545,368 AAON, Inc. $AAON

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545,368 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $41,584,000. Norges Bank owned 0.67% of AAON as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $4,192,502.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,592,165.64. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $2,196,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,773,913.01. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,463. 18.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The business had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

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