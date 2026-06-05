Norges Bank Takes $127.42 Million Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,594,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,415,000. Norges Bank owned 0.62% of Samsara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara beat Q1 fiscal 2027 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.8 million versus $455.2 million expected, signaling solid demand for its connected operations platform. Earnings transcript and report

Samsara beat Q1 fiscal 2027 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.8 million versus $455.2 million expected, signaling solid demand for its connected operations platform. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted 30% growth, suggesting Samsara is still expanding efficiently at scale and benefiting from enterprise adoption and “Operational AI” momentum. ARR growth article

The company said it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted 30% growth, suggesting Samsara is still expanding efficiently at scale and benefiting from enterprise adoption and “Operational AI” momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management’s guidance was above Wall Street estimates, including Q2 EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 and revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million, while FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 topped expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth.

Management’s guidance was above Wall Street estimates, including Q2 EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 and revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million, while FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 topped expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had already been bracing for the quarterly report, and a pre-earnings pullback suggests some of the positive results may already have been priced in ahead of the announcement. Pre-earnings analysis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. This represents a 91.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $434,416. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,700,139 shares of company stock valued at $79,212,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,763.47, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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