Norges Bank Takes $346.30 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551,748 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $346,304,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.33% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $166,846,000 after acquiring an additional 679,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.79 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here