North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 45,884 RTX Corporation $RTX

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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