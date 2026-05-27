North Dakota State Investment Board Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $30,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of North Dakota State Investment Board's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,086,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $822.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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